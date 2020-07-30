Murder charges issued after 2-year-old's death in Allegan County

According to the prosecutor, the name of the suspect is being withheld until an arraignment.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney Myrene Kay Koch has issued child abuse and murder charges after the death of an infant in May.

The charges are first degree child abuse and felony murder. They are related to an incident that occurred on May 11 when a 2-year-old was found dead.

According to the prosecutor, the name of the suspect and victim is being withheld until an arraignment.

No more information was released from her office .

In May, 13 On Your Side reported on an incident where deputies were sent to Bronson Hospital after 2-year-old Kayden Blackmer was brought in with serious injuries. On May 11, detectives were notified that Blackmer died as a result of the injuries.

The sheriff's office said several people have been interviewed regarding the investigation and they're cooperating with law enforcement on how Blackmer got hurt in the first place.

Koch's office would not confirm the charges are related to Blackmer's death, and would not say the name of the victim involved because charges are still pending.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.