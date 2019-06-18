SUTTONS BAY, Mich. (AP) — A northern Michigan sheriff's office has halted an auction of a 1969 Plymouth GTX convertible it considered abandoned after a possible owner was discovered.

The Leelanau County Sheriff's Office announced Monday on Facebook the auction was suspended after the 13th Circuit Court issued a temporary restraining order against it. It says that after the auction began June 5, a possible owner came forward to claim the vehicle.

MLive.com reports bids for the classic red muscle car with a white roof were approaching $60,000.

Undersheriff Steve Morgan said June 4 the car probably was stored for decades and was abandoned in a storage building that has changed hands a few times, northwest of Traverse City. Morgan says investigators searched the vehicle's identification number but couldn't find an owner.

