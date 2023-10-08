Seven people rescued from sinking vessel in Muskegon Lake

The US Coast Guard said the passing Lake Express ferry spotted the 27-foot boat sinking. Two people were taken to a hospital to get checked out.

LAKE, MICHIGAN, Mich. — A Muskegon ferry was able to help the United States Coast Guard rescue seven people aboard a sinking boat on Muskegon Lake Friday.

The Lake Express ferry that takes passengers across Lake Michigan to Milwaukee spotted a 27-foot boat in distress Friday morning. It looked like the vessel was sinking, so the United States Coast Guard from the Muskegon station stepped in to help.

First responders checked out everyone, and two people had to be taken to a local hospital to get checked out.

The US Coast Guard said conditions can change fast on the water, so you're encouraged to watch out for your fellow boaters, wear life jackets and stay ready with safety gear like flares, VHF marine radio and more.

1 of 2: A @USCG crew from STA Muskegon and a Good Sam saved 7 people in the water after a 27-foot boat sank in Muskegon Lake this AM. Stricken vessel was spotted by a passing Lake Express ferry before becoming fully submerged; all 7 PIW were evaluated by EMS with 2 seen ... — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) August 25, 2023

