Nearly 200 arrested for impaired driving during Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Police said nearly 200 drivers were arrested during the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over crackdown from Dec. 11, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021.

Each year, before Christmas and New Year's holidays, law enforcement officers throughout Michigan participate in the campaign.

“If you are impaired by any substance you shouldn’t drive,” said Michael L. Prince, Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) director. “Motorists were asked to make responsible decisions as they celebrated the holidays and to have a plan in place to get home safely. Unfortunately, the holidays were not a merry occasion for everyone.”

Preliminary reports indicate officers made 7,529 traffic stops, arrested 159 drunk drivers and 39 drivers under the influence of drugs. Officers issued 1,120 speeding citations, 88 seat belt citations, and 13 child-restraint citations. In addition, officers made 147 felony arrests during the enforcement period.

In Michigan, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher, although motorists can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes they are impaired. Michigan’s drunk driving law contains a zero-tolerance provision for drivers with certain illegal drugs in their system. The same penalties for drunk driving also apply to those convicted under the zero-tolerance drug provision.

