LANSING, Michigan — Attorney General Dana Nessel says her comments were misleading and needs clarification amid an announcement of a suspension into Michigan State University's handling of the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.

Communications Director Kelly Rossman-McKinney told The Associated Press Wednesday that she was mistaken to use the word “suspended.” She says it was ”a humbling but an important lesson that words really do matter."

"For the record, I remain deeply committed to finding the truth about who knew what about Larry Nassar at MSU. Our department has continued to make it clear - over and over again - that we are at an impasse with MSU as we continue to seek release of more than 6,000 documents the university continues to withhold from our office," Nessel said.

On Tuesday, a spokeswoman for Nessel's office said that the probe is suspended unless the school releases privileged documents or former interim president John Engler agrees to an interview.

PREVIOUS: AG suspends investigation of Michigan State over Nassar

She said it remains unclear how anyone at Michigan State - including trustees- can say with certainty that the information contained in sealed documents is not relevant to the AG's investigation.

"The depth and breadth the university has gone to in withholding those documents only increases our fervor to obtain them," Nessel said.

Nessel said her office is committed to continuing the investigation into the university's role in allowing Nassar's abuse to continue for years.

"We have successfully convicted former MSU dean William Strampel; former MSU president LouAnna Simon's trial starts soon as does our action against former MSU gymnastics coach Kathy Klages," Nessel said. "The report issued by this department last year was incomplete; we are committed to pursuing the answers to the questions left unanswered in that report."

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

RELATED VIDEO:

RELATED STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.