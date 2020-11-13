AG Nessel provides updates on voter fraud claims, Trump's lawsuit

Nessel also provided an update on the status of some lawsuits filed against Michigan following the election.

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel said Friday her office has issued several cease and desist letters to entities and individuals spreading misinformation during the general election.

According to a release, a Canton Township man is facing felony charges of voter fraud filed by the attorney general's office after he reportedly completed, signed and submitted his daughter’s absentee voter ballot to his local clerk’s office. The illegal ballot was voided prior to the election.

Nessel’s office issued five cease and desist letters to various groups, including Big League Politics, which had posted a heavily edited YouTube video that alleged Detroit poll workers were being trained to commit illegal acts while counting ballots. The video has since be removed.

The attorney general's office also investigated a report of widespread voter fraud emanating from the Upper Peninsula. The Marquette Police Department said a man posted to Facebook and falsely claimed he completed and submitted roughly 300 voter ballots that had been sent to his rental properties for those people. The man told police he created the post "to stir people up."

In a separate complaint, the attorney general's investigators determined one report of election fraud from a Detroit resident was nothing more than a poor joke. The Detroiter posted on Facebook that he worked for Wayne County and threw out thousands of ballots from voters who supported President Donald Trump. He later admitted that his statement was wholly false. Charges are not being sought at this time.

“These actions highlight my office’s commitment to pursuing, investigating and charging, when necessary, election fraud,” Nessel said in the release. “Signing someone else’s name to a ballot is a felony under state law, and spreading misinformation to purposefully interfere with our election and ballot-counting processes is criminal behavior that will not be tolerated. Michigan has multiple layers of review throughout our election process that make it very difficult for a bad actor to commit fraud, which is why it so seldom occurs.”

“These are important examples of our commitment to review, investigate and prosecute – if appropriate – any allegation of election fraud,” Nessel said. “By working with our partners in law enforcement and government at all levels, we will ensure the integrity of our elections is protected and the results accurately reflect the will of the people.”

ELECTION LITIGATION

Nessel also provided an update on several lawsuits filed in Michigan concerning the election, including the Trump campaign's lawsuit.

“The cases that have been filed thus far provide no evidence to support their claims,” Nessel said. “Those who continue to push a false narrative claiming our elections were not conducted in a fair, free and transparent manner, or that there is widespread voter fraud, are only trying to erode public confidence in our election system, undermine our democracy and steal the election away from the people of Michigan. The facts simply are not there to support these claims.”

The following is a status update of election-related litigation filed against the State or public officials:

Trump for President, Inc & Eric Ostergren v Benson: The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit Nov. 4 in the Michigan Court of Claims stating challengers had a right to be provided video surveillance footage of absent voter ballot drop-boxes, and that absent voter counting boards in the state were being held without inspectors from both parties present. Judge Cynthia Stephens denied the motion Nov. 5 and issued her written opinion Nov. 6. The plaintiffs filed an application to appeal with the Michigan Court of Appeals but failed to provide the required documentation and evidence for the appeal. That has not yet been fully supplied to the court, and the case remains pending.

Trump for President, Inc, et al v Benson, et al: The Trump campaign filed this lawsuit Nov. 11 in the U.S. District Court Western District of Michigan, though the campaign’s allegations pertain to the eastern part of Michigan. Plaintiffs – which include the Trump campaign, individual voters and Republican challengers – filed the complaint against Benson, Board of State Canvassers, and Wayne County Canvassers, alleging fraud and various irregularities that allegedly occurred at Detroit’s absent voter counting board at the TCF Center. Plaintiffs seek to halt Wayne County’s canvass and certification of the statewide election results by the state board. The Attorney General’s office will respond in court.

Bally, et al v Whitmer, et al: A group of individuals filed a lawsuit late Nov. 11 against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Board of State Canvassers and the boards of county canvassers for Ingham, Wayne and Washtenaw counties. Plaintiffs allege the same fraudulent activity alleged in Detroit as in the other pending cases, but also allege that the vote counts in Washtenaw and Ingham counties should be thrown out. This would result in over 1 million votes being thrown out, though the claims are baseless. The Attorney General’s office will respond in court.

