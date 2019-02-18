GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new West Michigan law firm is pledging to donate a majority of its proceeds to animal charity.

Allen Fiorletta has practiced general law for 30 years. He took a step away from working after selling his former practice to an employee, but only remained in “retirement” for a few short months until inspiration struck.

“The idea just kind of came to me. What am I passionate about, what do I enjoy doing, and that’s animal causes,” Fiorletta said.

Fiorletta founded Foster’s Place Law Firm, which debuted last November. His vision is to donate 100 percent of the firm's leftover proceeds, after monthly expenses, to various animal centers.

“If all we did was over the course of the next year kept someone from having to put their dog down, wouldn’t you want to be that person?” Fiorletta said.

He is currently searching to add more professionals to his team. Fiorletta said he will start donating to local and out of state charities when the cases close and the revenue comes in.

“Everything we make over and above what it costs to operate the firm, we’re going to give away.”

Kathy Fiorletta, Allen’s wife and mother of their three children, said she wasn’t surprised when he sprouted the idea.

“I’ve always been in child welfare, so this also too plays a part with that, you know helping animals, helping children, just kind of the lifestyle we live,” said Kathy.

Foster’s Place Law Firm was named after the Fiorletta family’s own dog, who was a rescue.

Fiorletta said he already had a charity on his eye, with the short-term goal of donating $26,000 to feed a rescued tiger in a Texas sanctuary.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.