It was forecasted that a widespread Northern Lights event was coming to the northern portion of the U.S. over the Labor Day weekend and it did not disappoint -- if you had a good camera.

A meteorological school in Wisconsin most definitely had a good camera, one so good that it caught a beautiful satellite picture of the Northern Lights above the Great Lakes Sunday night.

The Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies (CIMSS) University of Wisconsin-Madison shared the photo on their Facebook, showing the Northern Lights curling up like waves above the U.S.

"“The Aurora Borealis rolled like a glorious ocean wave of light along the night sky last night. Hope many saw the Northern Lights,” CIMSS staff said on the post.

CIMSS The Aurora Borealis made an encore performance last night after a ve... ry active weekend. Here's the view from space plus two Northern Lights views from Earth, one from Manitoba Canada and another from northern Minnesota, USA. Enjoy!

If you want to check out more pictures from this weekend’s light show, visit the Great Lakes Aurora Hunters Facebook page, where people from around Michigan and beyond post some of their best shots.

