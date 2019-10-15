MARION, Mich. — A 29-year-old man died Friday in what Michigan State Police initially called a "domestic incident." Monday, they released more details about what led to the Northern Michigan man's death.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, Evart Police responded to a report from a woman in Marion who said her 29-year-old son came to her home brandishing two large knives. Police said it was a domestic incident between the 29-year-old and the woman's husband.

When police arrived to the scene, they made contact with the man who was on foot near the home on Broadway and 3rd Streets. Officers ordered the man to get on his knees to which he complied.

EARLIER: Northern Michigan man killed in 'domestic incident'

The officers then commanded the man to put his hands on head, but police said he did not follow those orders. Michigan State Police said the man then reached into his waistband and pulled out a large knife.

One officer pulled out his Taser and the other pulled out his gun in response. One of officers then used the Taser, striking the man in the back. This caused him to fall forward and onto the knife in his hand, police said. The blade punctured his chest.

The officers called for an ambulance and administered first aid, but he died on the scene from the stab wound.

Per protocol, the officers have been placed on administrative leave. It is standard procedure for the death to be investigated by Michigan State Police then reviewed by the Osceola County Prosecutor's Office.

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.