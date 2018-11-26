LIVONIA, Mich. - All westbound lanes of I-96 at Farmington Road in Livonia are closed after an early morning officer-involved shooting, Local 4 (WDIV) reported.

About 4 a.m., Michigan State Police officers arrived in the area for a domestic dispute. The situation developed into a police chase on eastbound I-96 before turning back onto the westbound lanes.

Near Levan Road, a trooper reportedly shot a suspect involved in the chase, but his or her condition is not known. Calls to MSP were not immediately answered.

The Michigan Department of Transportation tweeted that the lanes were still closed from Farmington Road to Newburgh Road as of 8 a.m. and there was no estimated reopening time.

Location: WB I-96 at Farmington Rd

Event Type: Other

County: Wayne

Event Message: The freeway is closed. — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) November 26, 2018

© 2018 Detroit Free Press