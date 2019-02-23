GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Michigan's top environmental regulator says dealing with climate change will be a top priority for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration.

Liesl Clark outlined plans for the newly redesigned Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy during a conference in Grand Rapids.

Clark will head the agency, which will replace the Department of Environmental Quality.

She told the Michigan Climate Action Network this week that department leaders are discussing how to bring together its various climate-related initiatives.

Whitmer also says Michigan will join the U.S. Climate Alliance. The bipartisan coalition of governors from about 20 states is committed to reducing heat-trapping greenhouse gas emissions as outlined under the Paris Climate Agreement, despite President Donald Trump's order to pull the U.S. from the agreement.

