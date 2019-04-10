LANSING, Mich. — The official 2019 state Christmas tree, a 61-foot, blue spruce selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), will be harvested from Iron Mountain.

The spruce, donated by Jordan and Sarah Wolfenberg and their family, will be transported to Lansing to adorn the Capitol grounds for the holiday season Oct. 26.

This marks the fourth state tree to hail from Dickinson County and the 23rd tree from the Upper Peninsula.

"Our family is greatly honored to have our tree selected to represent the holiday season this year in Lansing," said Sarah Wolfenberg. "Regardless of beliefs, it inspires the masses and brings a bipartisan joy to so many."

The tree will be harvested Thursday, Oct. 24, and delivered to the Capitol with the help from the Michigan Association of Timbermen and the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association. The timberman will cut the tree and transport it to Lansing at no cost to the owners or state. At the Capitol, local Boy Scout troops will continue the tradition of untying the tree. The HI-Ball Company of Lansing will provide a crane and crew to hoist the blue spruce into place at the intersection of Capitol and East Michigan avenues.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place Friday, Nov. 22, at the 35th Annual Silver Bells in the City celebration. Dignitaries will flip the switch that turns on thousands of twinkling lights at approximately 7:45 p.m.

As one of Michigan's premiere holiday events, Silver Bells includes an electric light parade with floats, marching bands, thousands of holiday lights, and a fireworks display over the Capitol dome (weather permitting). The festivities will wrap up with a concert with 80's pop star, Tiffany, at the Lansing Center.

For more information on Silver Bells in the City, visit SilverBellsintheCity.org.

