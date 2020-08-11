Officials: Clerk error behind Antrim County results favoring Biden

Michigan’s Department of State said Friday evening that the clerk accidentally did not update software used to collect voting machine data.

State officials say a clerk’s error in a small Republican-leaning northern Michigan county earlier this week led to the reporting of unofficial voting results favoring Democrat Joe Biden.

Questions were raised after Antrim County first reported a local landslide for Biden against incumbent Republican Donald Trump in the presidential election.

The Republican National Committee included it among several allegations of voting irregularities in Michigan that favored Biden and Democrats.

But Michigan’s Department of State said Friday evening that the clerk accidentally did not update software used to collect voting machine data.

More than 16,000 votes were cast. Revised totals show Trump defeating Biden in Antrim County, getting 56% of the vote.

