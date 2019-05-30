LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Opening statements have begun in the trial of a former medical school dean who had oversight of now-imprisoned ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar at Michigan State University.

William Strampel is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct, misconduct and willful neglect of duty. He is accused of sexually harassing female students.

Michigan Assistant Attorney General Danielle Hagaman-Clark told an Ingham County Circuit Court jury Thursday that Strampel "wielded the power and authority of his position with offensive behavior, offensive comments."

Strampel's attorney, John Dakmak, said conversations were tough and may have been vulgar, but "there was never even a solicitation."

Hundreds of girls and women have said Nassar molested them when he was a physician. Critics say Strampel failed to ensure that Nassar was following patient restrictions ordered in 2014.

