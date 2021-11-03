Operation Food Drop: MI congressmen deliver food to Michigan National Guard members at U.S. Capitol

The bipartisan effort provided approximately 1,000 sandwiches to the men and women serving at the Capitol.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — On Wednesday, Michigan congressmen and members of Michigan’s Congressional Delegation delivered Chick-fil-A, gift cards and snacks to Michigan National Guard members deployed to the U.S. Capitol.

Throughout the day, Congressmen Bill Huizenga (R-MI) and Dan Kildee (D-MI) took part in “Operation Food Drop” and helped hand out food three separate times during the day. The food drops were specific to the Michigan National Guard and took place at traditional breakfast, lunch, and dinner times.

“This was a great way to say thank you to the men and women who left their families and jobs behind to answer the call to serve at our nation’s capital,” said Congressmen Huizenga and Kildee. “Today wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible work of the Michigan State Society and Visa. In a time when things have been challenging for every family, we are glad the delegation was able to come together to support our men and women in uniform.”

Members of Congress from Michigan who participated in Operation Food Drop include: Jack Bergman, Debbie Dingell, Bill Huizenga, Dan Kildee, Brenda Lawrence, Andy Levin, Lisa McClain, Peter Meijer, John Moolenaar, Rashida Tlaib, Fred Upton and Tim Walberg. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters also participated in the event.

