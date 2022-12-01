Gov. Whitmer announces more than 250 illegal guns taken off the streets through Operation Safe Neighborhoods

Since the operation began, law enforcement officials have conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders, leading to 254 illegal guns taken off the street.

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that the Operation Safe Neighborhoods program has reached a new milestone.

Since the operation began, law enforcement officials have conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders, leading to 254 illegal guns taken off the street before it could be used to commit a crime. During sweeps, officers have also recovered countless illegal drugs and ammunition.

“Every Michigander deserves to be safe in their neighborhood,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today, I am proud to announce that Operation Safe Neighborhoods has taken 254 illegal guns off the street before it could be used to commit a future crime. Over the last four years, we have invested over $1 billion in public safety, and we will continue to make record investments, so Michiganders are safe at home, work or school, or running an errand.”

The statewide initiative cracks down on crime by reducing gun violence before it happens. According to state data, nearly one in three reported violent crimes in Michigan involve a firearm, and in the first half of 2022, over 450 Michiganders have lost their lives due to gun violence.

“We are committed to investing in public safety and safe communities for every Michigander,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “I am encouraged to see the progress happening around the state as we partner with local law enforcement to prevent gun violence and crime by getting guns off our streets. Governor Whitmer and I will continue working with every tool available to us to create communities where every person feels safe, knowing that the state of Michigan is invested in their future.”

According to the MDOC, there are roughly 32,000 probationers and 8,500 paroles in the state, 20% of which have been convicted previously for gun crime.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.