OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. - Ottawa County is getting more than $85,000 from the state after there was serious flooding this winter.

The money is from the State Disaster Contingency Fund, and it will go toward culvert repairs. It was approved by the governor and other state agencies.

A state of emergency was declared in Ottawa County and several other Michigan counties after storms and flooding in late February.

That declaration makes it easier for counties to apply for grants to be reimbursed for their costs in responding to flooding.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM