Infrastructure project to allow food processors to grow in Ottawa, Muskegon Counties

The project will create a wastewater line from food processors in Ottawa County to the Resource Recovery Center in Muskegon County. It will support 145 jobs.

MICHIGAN, USA — A project to bring upgraded agricultural infrastructure to Ottawa and Muskegon Counties will allow food processors to grow as well as create jobs, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday.

The project, which is being mostly funded through the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF), will increase wastewater capacity for food processors in West Michigan. Processors say increasing that capacity will allow them to grow their businesses, which contribute significantly to their county's economy.

The project will build a wastewater line to connect processors in the Coopersville area to the Muskegon County’s Resource Recovery Center (MCRCC). The pipeline will also serve communities that do not have wastewater services and will open the opportunity for additional housing developments.

About 145 jobs are expected to be created through the project, and $187 million will be invested in Ottawa and Muskegon Counties.

“Building the new wastewater line will connect employers like Fairlife, Continental Dairy, DeVries Meats, Applegate Dairy, and Swanson Pickle to the resources and services they need to grow and expand their businesses," said Gov. Whitmer in a release. "I am proud that Republicans and Democrats worked together on the economic development toolkit that has empowered us to build up our infrastructure, construct much-needed housing developments, and bring new businesses and economic opportunity to rural communities in Ottawa and Muskegon Counties."

The MSF contributed $60 million in funding through a performance-based grant, and Fairlife provided an additional $5 million. Applegate Dairy also contributed to the project's initial fees.

The food and agriculture business is crucial to Michigan's economy, with a combined $104.7 billion contributed each year.

