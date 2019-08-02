GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Areas across West Michigan are dealing with widespread power loss, and on Friday, city officials said they were taking steps to protect vulnerable populations.

All 141 residents of the Villa Maria Retirement Community in Grand Rapids were evacuated after the building lost power completely on Thursday morning.

The retirement community's power had been going on and off since Wednesday.

The residents were transported to Grand Rapids Union High School, which has been set up as an emergency shelter.

City officials in Grand Rapids have partnered with the American Red Cross to set up four emergency shelters. Union and Ottawa Hills High School as well as North Rockford Middle School and the Walker Fire Department have all been turned into emergency shelters for people without power.

Kids' Food Basket is also providing emergency assistance with food distribution sites. They are handing out food to families in need because of the severe weather.

Consumers Energy provided an update on Friday morning, saying that they expect most customers to get their power back by Sunday. However, some outages will go into Monday.

