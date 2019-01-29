As Michigan prepares for bitter cold weather and continues to clean up from a big winter storm, hundreds of organizations are going to be closed on Wednesday.

Many school districts, including Grand Rapids Public Schools, announced a two-day closure for Tuesday and Wednesday. Major universities, including Grand Valley State, Michigan State and University of Michigan will also be closed.

See the full list of closings here.

Additionally, many businesses are announcing closures.

All 27 locations of Jude's Barbershop will be closed on Wednesday.

And venues like the Grand Rapids Public Museum, the Art Museum and Frederik Meijer Gardens will also be closed on Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Corrections said that due to the expected cold weather, visiting hours at all MDOC facilities are canceled Wednesday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.