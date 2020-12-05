Owosso barber wins early victory in fight to stay open

The judge rejected a request for a restraining order and said Karl Manke deserves a hearing if the state wants to shut him down.

DETROIT — A judge has declined to stop a defiant Michigan barber who reopened his shop despite a state order that closed businesses because of the coronavirus.

The judge on Monday rejected a request for a restraining order and said Karl Manke deserves a hearing if the state wants to shut him down.

The 77-year-old Manke has become a symbol of resistance to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s sweeping restrictions to stop the spread of the virus.

Manke reopened his barber shop in Owosso, 40 miles from the state Capitol, on May 4, saying he hated not working and can make his own decisions.

