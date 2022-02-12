US paying $360K to law enforcement in Oxford school shooting

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin says the money will go for overtime and other expenses related to the immediate response at Oxford High School.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — The federal government will pay $360,000 to local authorities who responded to the shooting at a Michigan high school in November.

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin says the money will go for overtime and other expenses related to the immediate response at Oxford High School. Much of the money is going to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Slotkin said she and her team have worked with Michigan State Police, law enforcement in the Oxford area and the Department of Justice for two months in order to secure the grant.

"Our first responders did everything they could to help Oxford, so it’s only right that we get them quick help in return," Slotkin wrote in a Facebook post Friday. "But we’re not done yet. We're working on additional federal funding through a separate grant for things like first responder and community mental health needs, support for victims, and more. Many thanks to local and state officials for all their hard work to bring these dollars in."

The Nov. 30, 2021 shooting left four dead and seven others injured, including a teacher.

A student, Ethan Crumbley, has been charged with murder and other crimes. His parents are accused of gross negligence and also face charges.

They last appeared in court on Feb. 8.

