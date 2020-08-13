Paraglider strikes power lines, hits ground; man, boy hurt

Their injuries and conditions were not available Wednesday.

A 69-year-old man and 6-year-old child have been hurt after the paraglider they were using struck power lines in southeastern Michigan.

Authorities say the pair took off Tuesday evening in St. Clair County’s Casco Township, about 44 miles (70 kilometers) northeast of Detroit.

The paraglider failed to gain altitude quickly enough, struck high-tension power lines and fell to the ground.

The man was operating the paraglider. Both he and the boy have been hospitalized. Their injuries and conditions were not available Wednesday.

