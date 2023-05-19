Toll collector retiring after nearly 30 years working on Mackinac Bridge

Pat Rickley, who may be the most-recognized toll collector at the Mackinac Bridge, is leaving the booth to retire this week.

ST. IGNACE, Michigan — If you've driven over the Mackinac Bridge in the past 30 years, there's a high possibility that you may have given Pat Rickley $4.

The Michigan Department of Transportation describes Rickley as one of the most-recognized toll collectors.

And after a storied career on The Mighty Mac, he plans to retire this week to spend more time with his grandkids.

Rickley says the job sometimes feels like the movie “Groundhog Day” in that many days seem much like the one before.

Not every day is boring, though. He's had to spot and turn in intoxicated drivers, put out camper fires, and help motorists fix their cars after his shift ends.

He’s even covered tolls out of his own pocket when drivers come up short.

MDOT says he's served as a defacto ambassador at the bridge.

“Generally, they’re just happy there’s a positive person in their face,” Rickley says. “I get to meet so many different people, see so many different personalities. It’s been a good time.”

Not only does he keep a smile on, but he's also fast, Mackinac Bridge Authority leaders said.

Rickley holds the record for the most vehicles processed in an hour at 489. He usually processes eight or nine cars per minute (that includes chatting time).

Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) Chairman Patrick Gleason was a customer of the Mackinac Bridge before he became an Authority member.

“Whether we’re talking about hunting, fishing, golfing, or quads, Pat has always been very welcoming and friendly,” Gleason said. “His dedication to greeting motorists is second to none.”

Rickley grew up just up the road from St. Ignace on Chain Lake.

After graduating from St. Ignace LaSalle High School, he joined the Army and served in artillery as part of the 1st Infantry Division, the “Big Red One.” He was stationed in Kansas and Alaska: four years on active duty and four years in the reserves.

Before becoming a toll collector, he worked a variety of construction jobs and fishing commercially before entering the booth.

Rickley was elected to the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, of which he is a member, to serve four years on the board of directors.

Aside from a two-year stint on the Mighty Mac’s bridge patrol, escorting placarded loads and high-profile vehicles during high winds, he’s been in the toll booths the rest of his time at the bridge.

When weather forces the bridge to close due to high winds or falling ice, Rickley shares the most common question drivers ask.

“They ask, ‘When will the bridge reopen?’ I’m a toll collector, not a damned weatherman,” he jokes. “It’s done for the safety of the people. You look out for other people like that.”

He offers this advice to future toll collectors: “Just take one car at a time, try to smile, and don’t let any of the words get to you,” he said.

Rickley is ready to attend his grandkid's soccer games, skating and gymnastics. He's also looking forward to traveling more in retirement.

“St. Ignace is a beautiful area,” he says. “I still live in one of the most beautiful places.”

