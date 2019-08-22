FENNVILLE, Mich. — The Mitten Brewing Company continues to pay it forward this summer and has paid off another school district's entire school lunch debt.
The Saugatuck location of the brewery shared the news on Thursday that it eliminated the debt at Fennville Public Schools.
"It's only our second summer in Saugatuck," the brewery wrote on Facebook. "But we already feel home."
The Saugatuck location donated $1,555.70 to clear the debt at the district.
This is the second time the Grand Rapids-based brewery has decided to pay it forward to its surrounding community. Earlier this month, the Northpoint location donate $2,700 to Suttons Bay Public Schools.
