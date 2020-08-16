MSP: Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle

The incident remains under investigation by Michigan State Police.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A 23-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle in Edmore Sunday morning.

Michigan State Police said Ty Martin, 23, was hit by a vehicle heading west on W. Howard City - Edmore Road near Sheridan Road around 2:45 a.m.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

