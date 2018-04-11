AMBER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 20-year-old Pentwater man was killed on Saturday evening Nov. 3 after he was hit by three vehicles on U.S. 10 east of Brye Road in front of an Applebee's restaurant in Mason County.

Jordan James, 20, was walking across U.S. 10 around 7:30 p.m., and he had crossed the westbound lanes and the center turn lane, when he was struck by a Ford F-150 that was traveling east in the inside lane.

James then landed in the outside lane on U.S. 10, closest to the curb, and was hit again by another pick-up truck and then another car. James would have turned 21 on Sunday, Nov. 4.

The driver of the Ford F-150 is a 45-year-old Scottville man, the driver of the second pick-up truck is a 46-year-old Jackson man, and the driver of the car is a 25-year-old woman from Scottville. All of the drivers have cooperated with investigators and none of them tested positively for alcohol or drugs.

One witness said the the victim was holding his cell phone up to his right ear while crossing the highway. All of the vehicles that hit him were coming from that direction.

