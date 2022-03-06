Fire departments battle fire at Pentwater home along Lake Michigan

Authorities say no one was home at the time and no one was injured in the fire, but the home is a total loss.

PENTWATER, Mich. — A huge home along Lake Michigan is still smoldering after multiple fire departments responded to a call of someone smelling smoke.

Around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, fire crews responded to find the home on Hill Road, just off of Ridge Road in Pentwater on fire. Over the next 13 hours, 13 different agencies responded to help battle the fire, with as many as 40 firefighters responding.

Pentwater Chief Jonathan Hughart says the home's long driveway made it difficult for emergency vehicles to reach the house.

Hughart says the fire will likely continue to smolder for several days.

At this time, the fire appears to have started in the basement. The cause and origin is still under investigation.

