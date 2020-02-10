Michigan: People who exhaust unemployment get 20 weeks more

The federal extended benefits program kicked in because Michigan has had an unemployment rate of 8% or higher for three straight months during the coronavirus pandem

LANSING, Mich. — People who exhaust 39 weeks of unemployment benefits in Michigan are eligible for up to 20 weeks of additional payments.

The federal extended benefits program kicked in because Michigan has had an unemployment rate of 8% or higher for three straight months during the coronavirus pandemic. People out of work get up to 26 weeks of regular benefits and an additional 13 weeks because of the virus outbreak.

Their weekly payment will be the same as what they received for regular unemployment insurance and not include the since-expired supplemental federal benefit of $600 and later $300.

Related:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.