RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Plainwell man is in the hospital after a crash with an SUV Wednesday night.

According to the Barry County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 9:15 p.m. on M-37 Highway, near Pinecone Drive in Rutland Township.

Deputies say the driver of a Toyota Highlander was going east on M-37 and the motorcycle was going west, when the driver of the Highlander turned into the path of the motorcycle -- causing the two to collide.

The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old man from Plainwell, was airlifted from the crash and taken to an area hospital. The driver of the Highlander, a 39-year-old Hastings woman, was not hurt.

The sheriff's officer says the crash is still under investigation.

