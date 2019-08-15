RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Plainwell man is in the hospital after a crash with an SUV Wednesday night.
According to the Barry County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 9:15 p.m. on M-37 Highway, near Pinecone Drive in Rutland Township.
Deputies say the driver of a Toyota Highlander was going east on M-37 and the motorcycle was going west, when the driver of the Highlander turned into the path of the motorcycle -- causing the two to collide.
The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old man from Plainwell, was airlifted from the crash and taken to an area hospital. The driver of the Highlander, a 39-year-old Hastings woman, was not hurt.
The sheriff's officer says the crash is still under investigation.
