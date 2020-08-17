x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Michigan

Plan for old Detroit fairgrounds includes Amazon warehouse

Officials say the proposed project would be privately financed, without tax breaks or other financial incentives.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this July 17, 2018, file photo Amazon Prime packages sit in a delivery truck before being unloaded in Miami. It’s just a week into the holiday shopping season, and Amazon is already having trouble getting packages to shoppers’ doorsteps on time. The company said the delays are due to bad weather in parts of the country and the large amount of orders it received during the Thanksgiving weekend, when it offered steep discounts. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

DETROIT — A real estate developer with eyes on buying part of the former Michigan State Fairgrounds in Detroit is in negotiations that would bring an Amazon distribution center to the site. 

Hillwood Investment Properties and local partner the Sterling Group plan to purchase 142 acres of the property along Detroit’s northern city limits. 

More than 1,200 full-time jobs are expected to be created. Amazon could become the first anchor tenant and occupy about half of the 142 acres. 

Officials say the proposed project would be privately financed, without tax breaks or other financial incentives.

RELATED VIDEO:

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.