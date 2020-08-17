Plan for old Detroit fairgrounds includes Amazon warehouse

Officials say the proposed project would be privately financed, without tax breaks or other financial incentives.

DETROIT — A real estate developer with eyes on buying part of the former Michigan State Fairgrounds in Detroit is in negotiations that would bring an Amazon distribution center to the site.

Hillwood Investment Properties and local partner the Sterling Group plan to purchase 142 acres of the property along Detroit’s northern city limits.

More than 1,200 full-time jobs are expected to be created. Amazon could become the first anchor tenant and occupy about half of the 142 acres.

Officials say the proposed project would be privately financed, without tax breaks or other financial incentives.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.