Plane crashes into Lake Michigan near Beaver Island

BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. — A plane went down and crashed into Lake Michigan Friday near Beaver Island, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Aircrews from the USCG Air Station Traverse City were able to rescue and hoist one person from the water near the wreckage.
The Coast Guard said divers from the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Department recovered the second person aboard the submerged aircraft.
The circumstances surrounding the plane crash weren't immediately clear.
