Plane crashes into Lake Michigan near Beaver Island

The U.S. Coast Guard spotted the wreck from the air and were able to hoist one person in the water, while divers recovered another person from the wreck.

BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. — A plane went down and crashed into Lake Michigan Friday near Beaver Island, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Aircrews from the USCG Air Station Traverse City were able to rescue and hoist one person from the water near the wreckage.

The Coast Guard said divers from the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Department recovered the second person aboard the submerged aircraft.

The circumstances surrounding the plane crash weren't immediately clear.

#SAR The Coast Guard, working with the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Dept, responded to an aircraft crash in the vicinity of Beaver Island, MI. Aircrew from AIRSTA Traverse City hoisted 1 PIW from the water and sheriff dept. divers recovered the second PIW from the submerged wreck. pic.twitter.com/MWyQWFmNPI — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) June 23, 2023

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.