LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Berrien County Sheriff's Office said that a person walking on the shore of Lake Michigan in Lake Township found the body of a woman that washed up on shore.

Authorities identified the woman as Eddisa Concepcion Herrera, who went missing after jumping in Lake Michigan at the North Avenue Beach, in Chicago on December 21, 2018.

The body was discovered around 12:40 p.m. on Sunday north of Warren Dunes State Park in Berrien County, Michigan.

Police say this was an accidental drowning.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.