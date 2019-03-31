LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Berrien County Sheriff's Office said that a person walking on the shore of Lake Michigan in Lake Township found the body of a woman that washed up on shore.

The body was discovered around 12:40 p.m. on Sunday north of Warren Dunes State Park.

Police said the woman has not been identified, but they have launched an investigation.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

