Michigan State Police and the Oscoda County Sheriff's Office are looking for a 2-year-old girl who wandered away from a camp site on Reber Road west of M-33 in Comins Township.

Gabriella Roselynn Vitale was reported missing on Monday.

Vitale and her family are from the Monroe area. The family said they were getting ready to leave Monday morning when they lost track of their toddler.

MSP has used canine teams, a helicopter and ground search teams as they look for Vitale. She was last seen wearing a pink zip-up coat and pink pants. She is believed to be wearing tennis shows and have a grey t-shirt on.

Police gave an update Monday afternoon, saying they found the girl's pink jacket a couple hundred yards of where she went missing.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.