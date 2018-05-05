FOWERVILLE - An off-duty Flint police officer accidentally discharged his off-duty firearm while watching a wrestling meet at Fowlerville High School on Saturday, officials said.

The incident happened around 12:40 p.m. while the off-duty officer was standing on the gym floor, Fowlerville Police Chief John Tyler said in a news release.

He added that a police report will be referred to the Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney's Office once the police investigation is complete.

The bullet was fired into the gym floor and there were no injuries from the gunshot, Tyler said, although one person was treated at the scene for a twisted ankle.

The wrestling meet resumed about 50 minutes later.

In an email to parents, students and staff, Fowlerville Athletic Director Brian Osborn said the off-duty officer is licensed to carry a firearm weapon legally in the district.

In an interview, Osborn told the State Journal that the wrestling meet wasn't a Fowlerville High School event, but that a third party had rented the gym.

