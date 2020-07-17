Police believe woman was drinking before crash with Michigan trooper

Investigators believe a 28-year-old Utah woman whose vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with Starr’s cruiser had been drinking.

SARANAC, Mich. — Investigators believe a Utah woman who was involved in a head-on crash in western Michigan that seriously injured a Michigan State Police trooper last week had been drinking before that crash.

State police spokesman Lt. David Cope says trooper Caleb Starr remains in critical condition and hasn't regained consciousness since the July 10 crash in Ionia County.

Cope tells the Lansing State Journal that investigators believe a 28-year-old Utah woman whose sport-utility vehicle crossed a road’s center line and collided head-on with Starr’s cruiser had been drinking before the crash.

He says it’s unclear whether other factors also contributed to the crash. An investigation is continuing.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: