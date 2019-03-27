DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Students in a suburban Detroit seventh-grade history class were expecting a video on explorers Lewis and Clark, but instead viewed at least 30 seconds of pornography.

WJBK-TV reports Wednesday that a substitute teacher at O.L. Smith Middle School in Dearborn eventually was able to turn the computer off.

Dearborn Public Schools says the March 13 incident was caused by a technology glitch. District spokesman David Mustonen says officials are looking into the incident to make sure it doesn't happen again.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.