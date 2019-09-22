GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Someone in Suttons Bay, Michigan, is now a millionaire.

On Saturday night, someone matched all of the winning Powerball numbers — 01-09-22-36-68 — and the Powerball 22 to win $80 million.

The winner can accept their prize as a 30-year annuity or a one-time lump sum payment of about $55 million.

The ticket was bought at the Barrels and Barrels Party Store, located at 1375 SW Bayshore Drive in Suttons Bay.

The big win Saturday night was the fourth time a Michigan player has won the Powerball jackpot since 2010. The most recent winner was Julie Leach, of Three Rivers, in 2015 when she won the $310.5 million jackpot.

In 2012, Donald Lawson, of Lapeer, won $337 million playing the Powerball game, which is the largest lottery prize ever paid in Michigan.

The person with the winning ticket should contact the Lottery's Public Relations Division at 517-373-1237 to set up an appointment to claim their prize.

