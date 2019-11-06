CHARLOTTE, Mich. - Former Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon is expected back in court Tuesday morning, to resume her preliminary hearing in connection to the Larry Nassar abuse scandal.

Prosecutor's say notes from Simon "prove" she knew about Nassar's abuse all along. Her Tuesday morning hearing will start around 9 a.m. at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich.

Once the preliminary hearing wraps up, a judge will decide whether there's enough evidence for Simon to stand trial.

Simon's hearing started back in April, when her senior adviser took the stand to go over the schedules and calendars from the MSU president's office from 2014.

Simon faces felony charges for lying to police officers who investigated how the university handled complaints against the former sports doctor. Nassar was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting at least 160 girls and young women under the guise of medical care.

Simon has maintained for more than two years that she did not know about reports against Nassar until 2016. In May 2018, during an interview at Michigan State Police headquarters in Eaton County, she said that she was aware that in 2014 a sports medicine doctor was subject to a review, but didn't know the nature of the complaint.

She resigned from her position just hours after news of Nassar's abuse broke.

