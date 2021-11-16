President Biden traveling to Detroit Wednesday

The president is expected to deliver remarks around 4:30 p.m. at the GM plant.

DETROIT — President Biden will be visiting the Great Lake State this week.

Biden will be visiting Detroit's General Motors factory ZERO Wednesday, Nov. 17.

He plans to deliver remarks on how the bipartisan Infrastructure Law creates a future made in America, builds electric vehicle charging stations across the country to make it easier to drive an electric vehicle, reduces emissions to fight the climate crisis, and creates good-paying, union jobs across the country.

The president is expected to talk around 4:30 p.m. at the GM plant.

Biden was last in Michigan in early October when he and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rallied for his infrastructure bill in Howell.

