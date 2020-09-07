President Trump declares mid-Michigan major disaster area following May floods

The president tweeted out Thursday night that he has approved "more than $43 million in Federal Funds to help.

MIDLAND, Mich. — President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster area for mid-Michigan counties affected by severe flooding and dam failures in May.

The president tweeted out Thursday night that he has approved "more than $43 million in Federal Funds to help the people of the GREAT State of Michigan recover from the recent dam break flooding."

At the request of Congressman Moolenaar, I have approved a major Disaster Declaration to provide more than $43 million in Federal Funds to help the people of the GREAT State of Michigan recover from the recent dam break flooding. I will always stand with Michigan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

On May 19 Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the counties affected by the dam failures and requested and received a federal emergency declaration for Midland and Gladwin counties, which unlocked limited federal assistance.

“Seeing the people and businesses of these communities pull together to help one another after this 500-year flooding event continues to inspire me,” said Governor Whitmer. “The devastation of this disaster touched thousands of Michigan families and businesses and this federal declaration is an important step in our efforts to continue to provide assistance as they recover and rebuild.”

On May 27 she expanded her declaration to include Iosco County. The same day, the governor directed the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) launch an investigation into what caused the Edenville and Sanford dams to fail.

The flooding was caused by an area of low pressure stalled across the Great Lakes region, bringing a prolonged period of rainfall to Michigan from May 17 to May 19. Persistent steady rain resulted in excessive two-day rainfall totals reaching record levels at some locations.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.