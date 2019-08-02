WASHINGTON — The longest-serving U.S. Representative, John Dingell, died at the age of 92 on Thursday.

Dingell represented the people of Michigan for nearly 59 years and was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1955 and served through the end of his term in 2015.

RELATED: Former US Congressman John Dingell dies at 92

On Friday, President Trump ordered that the flags at the White House to fly at half-staff in honor of Dingell's service.

The flags will remain at half-staff until the sun goes down on Feb. 9.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also ordered that all U.S. and Michigan flags at the State Capitol were to fly at half-staff on Friday.

A public visitation for Dingell will be held Monday at Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn. A funeral will be held at a local church Tuesday. A funeral is also planned in Washington.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.