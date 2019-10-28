KINGSLEY, Mich. (AP) — Police say two Michigan prison officers found dead last week were shot.

Authorities in Grand Traverse County won't publicly say it was a murder-suicide, although they say there's no threat to the public.

PREVIOUS: 2 Michigan corrections officers found dead in their home

Tara Kelley and Angelina Winn were found dead Friday at their home near Kingsley. Both transferred to Oaks Correctional Facility, near Manistee, after the Pugsley prison was closed.

The 53-year-old Kelley was named officer of the year at Pugsley in 2013. The 49-year-old Winn got the same award in 2014.

