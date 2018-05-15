LANSING — Michigan’s problem-plagued prison food contractor will receive a check for $35 million as its workers leave the chow halls to make way for the return of state employees, records show.

The state and Trinity Services Group are parting ways on July 31 as the state ends a nearly five-year privatization experiment with Trinity and its predecessor, Aramark Correctional Services.

Both contracts were marked by problems with inadequate staffing, maggots and other sanitation issues, smuggling of drugs and other contraband, and sex acts between food workers and prisoners.

Under a new contract proposed for 2019, Trinity will be paid $35 million – or nearly two thirds of an annual payment – to cover food for the next year and use of the company’s software system for forecasting, tracking and purchasing food and supplies, Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz told the Free Press Tuesday.

A committee of the State Administrative Board approved the Trinity contract at a meeting Tuesday. Final approval is expected at a May 22 meeting of the full board.

The Corrections Department will put out bids to buy its own prison food software system, but it needs to continue using Trinity’s system for the time being, Gautz said.

A Democratic state senator criticized the new contract with Trinity, saying "a lack of planning by Republicans should not constitute an emergency use of hard-earned taxpayer dollars."

“I have yet to meet a taxpayer in my district who continues to pay someone after proven failures are documented and problems reoccur," Sen. Steve Bieda, D-Warren, said in a news release.

"We don’t pay mechanics to not fix our cars and we don’t pay contractors to not build our homes properly, so why would we continue to spend millions on continuing a failed prison food contract when we can’t even find the money to fix our roads?"

Gautz said money for prison food and food inventory control would have to be spent in any case.

"The funds approved today are to purchase the food for the next year and to utilize a computer program that will ensure we have prompt delivery of that food," he said Tuesday.

"No other vendors were able to turn around in just a few months and provide the logistical support necessary to locate and establish contracts with vendors for every food item we utilize and deliver them constantly and consistently on time to more than 30 prison kitchens spread out across 20 counties and in two time zones."

Gautz couldn't immediately say whether the state would be required to make other close-out or transition cost payments to Florida-based Trinity. The state owns the vast majority of the kitchen equipment Trinity was using.

Gov. Rick Snyder announced the reversal of the state's prison privatization effort in February, when presenting his $56.8-billion 2019 budget to joint appropriations committees of the Legislature.

Corrections Department Director Heidi Washington said the state plans to bring about 350 state workers back into the prison kitchens. She said the contracts had reduced overall costs, but cited inadequate staffing levels and recent Trinity requests for price increases as the major factors in the mutual decision by the state and the company not to continue the contract.

The state is now hiring kitchen food workers and supervisors who will be paid between $17.81 and $24.99 an hour, depending on their experience and responsibilities, Gautz said.

The state's private contract to feed about 40,000 to 43,000 prisoners at 33 facilities has been plagued with problems since it began in December 2013.

The Free Press, using Michigan’s Freedom of Information Act, documented a litany of problems, including meal shortages, maggots in the kitchen, the smuggling of drugs and other contraband by kitchen employees, kitchen workers engaging in sex acts with prisoners and even attempting to hire one inmate to have another inmate assaulted.

The state and Aramark Correctional Services of Philadelphia opted to end their $145.1-million contract about 18 months early in 2015 after the state balked at billing changes requested by Aramark. The state switched to a $158.8-million contract with Trinity, but problems continued.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press