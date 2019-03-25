HOLLAND, Michigan — A Michigan House bill proposed in March which regulates boaters’ times on public inland lakes has sparked controversy. State representatives, Jason Sheppard and David LaGrand co-sponsored the bill, which makes it illegal to operate a “vessel” outside the time period of 8 a.m. through sunset.

This sparked frustration inside the fishing and boating community.

“The best fishing is pre-dawn and post dusk. A bill that would restrict access to the water from 8:30 to 5:30 doesn't seem reasonable at all,” said Dennis Eade, Executive Director of Michigan Steelhand & Salmon Fishermen’s Association.

Sheppard agrees and said limiting operation times was never his intention. He said he was actually trying to expand hours of operation in areas where boaters were plagued with already-tight limitations on public, inland areas.

“I was trying to create some kind of parameter, so it wasn't so restrictive of the 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. situation. All the bill was to do was to make it to where, if you're gonna have a restriction, you can't restrict it further than the times that were in the bill,” Sheppard said.

The Michigan leader apologized for any confusion he may have caused and says that he will rectify the situation.

"I'm going to correct it with either a substitute or a new bill,” Sheppard said.

State officials said that once a bill is proposed, it cannot be retracted; however, the representatives can make amendments. Sheppard said it’s unclear at the moment whether a new bill will be made. LaGrand could not be reached for comment.

