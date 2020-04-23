LANSING, Mich. — Dozens of protesters lined the street outside of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's house Thursday. The protest came one day after the governor said she was likely to extended the current stay-at-home order in some capacity.

Whitmer said yesterday at a press conference that the reengaging of the economy will be "very thoughtful and precise."

"I'm as eager as anyone to start reengaging sectors of our economy, but we all know we've got to be really smart about what that looks like," Whitmer said. "So, it will be in waves and there will be some form of a stay at home order in effect for a long time here."

Some protesters stayed in their vehicles, while others brought signs and marched.

Event organizer Brandon Hall told WLNS, “We can’t go on like this.. it’s not acceptable.. if you saw last week, businesses and families are hurting. They are about to bankrupt. I’ve never see Michigan like this.”

Last week, thousands of protesters surrounded Michigan's statehouse for Operation Gridlock. MSP estimates that between 3,000 to 4,000 people participated in the event and that the demonstrators were peaceful.

