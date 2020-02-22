LANSING, Mich. — State officials have recognized three trails as “Pure Michigan Trails” because they provide access to high-quality scenic views. They also designated three communities as “Pure Michigan Trail Towns." That label refers to towns or cities along trail routes that provide vibrant experiences for users.

The designations were announced last week during the Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Grand Rapids.

The Canada Lakes Pathway in Luce County, the historic Haywire Grade in Schoolcraft and Alger counties, and the Kal-Haven Trail in Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties join the ranks of Pure Michigan Trails.

Cheboygan, Reed City and Oakland County's Orion Township are the new Pure Michigan Trail Towns.

