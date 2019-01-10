LANSING, Mich. — In one year, Michigan residents will need a REAL ID-compliant document to fly domestically and to enter certain federal facilities.

The REAL-ID enforcement starts on Oct. 1, 2020, at which point a standard driver's license will no longer be enough for domestic flights.

What is a REAL ID license and ID card?

The Michigan Secretary of State is now offering REAL IDs, which are marked with a gold circle with a star inside. This star will be on REAL ID compliant driver's licenses, state ID cards and an Enhanced driver's licenses.

Essentially, if you want a REAL ID compliant license or ID, you either need to go through a few extra steps when renewing or you can upgrade to an enhance license or ID.

The federal standard for REAL ID were drafted in response to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The law sets document and security protocols for the production of driver's licenses and ID cards. These new forms of identification are meant to prevent illegal copying or altering.

RELATED: Does your driver’s license have a gold or black star? If not, you may not be able to fly in 2020.

Do I need a REAL ID?

►Check out this questionnaire from the Michigan SOS.

According to the Michigan SOS, "If the convenience of carrying a license or ID that meets all requirements for boarding a plane for domestic travel appeals to you, then a REAL ID-compliant license or ID is the right choice for you."

A passport is also acceptable identification to use when boarding a domestic or international flight.

Check out this brochure from the state to determine if you should get a REAL ID compliant document.

Michigan REAL ID brochure | Identity Document | Driver's License The rules are changing for driver's licenses and state ID cards, and you may have a choice to make. Visit a Secretary of State office and bring: * A certified U.S.

RELATED: You have just a year left to get a gold star on your driver's license

How do I get a REAL ID?

If you already have an enhanced driver's license or ID, then your identification is already REAL ID-compliant.

If not, you will need to get a REAL ID-compliant driver's license. Michigan residents can take their existing Michigan license or ID card, proof of social security number and citizenship to a Secretary of State office.

►List of acceptable documents can be found here.

You can apply for the REAL ID license or ID at any time or when you need to renew. The enhanced license and ID costs $78 for six years, while the standard card costs $54 for six years.

An enhanced license can also be used to travel into Canada or back in the U.S. by land or sea, but it cannot be used for international air travel. You could keep your standard ID and apply for a passport instead of getting a REAL ID-compliant license.

If you are applying for a passport for the first time, it will cost adults (16 years old and older) $145 for a book. If you’re renewing your passport, that will cost $110. Adult passports are valid for 10 years.

Passport cards, which cost $65 for a first-time application and $30 to renew, can only be used for land border-crossings and sea ports of entry, not international air travel.

More information about REAL ID in Michigan can be seen here.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.