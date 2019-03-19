LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State registration will be required shortly for pet shops, nurseries and other businesses or individuals selling live, non-native aquatic species in Michigan.

The Department of Natural Resources says the requirement will take effect Thursday.

The deadline was set under legislation enacted at the end of 2018.

Registration must be updated every year and expires Dec. 31 of the issuing year. It can be completed online .

DNR aquatic species manager Seth Herbst says the annual registrations will give regulators a better picture of the types of live water-dwelling organisms being sold in Michigan.

That will help identify species that have the potential to become invasive if they are released into Michigan waters.

